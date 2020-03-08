Rochelle Humes won't return to music because of her family.

The 30-year-old star was previously a member of both S Club Juniors and The Saturdays but has now forged a career as a presenter and doesn't think it would work if she returned to her pop career while her husband Marvin Humes - with whom she has daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and two-year-old Valentina - is busy with his own band JLS.

Asked about the possibility of a pop return, she told Red magazine: ''Absolutely not. I'm grown up enough to never say never, but no, I really can't. I don't know how people do it. I don't think that lifestyle would work for my family at all. We're realistic about that.

''We know that if we want one of us to always be there as a constant for the kids, we can't both shine at the same time.''

When she first started out in the music industry, Rochelle was advised by former Eternal singer Louise Redknapp, because her then-husband Jamie Redknapp played football with her family friend Paul Ince.

Rochelle said: ''At the time [Paul] was playing football with Jamie Redknapp, who was married to Louise, then a massive pop star and he asked her to get in touch with me - she was brilliant.

''She got someone to look over everything and gave me loads of advice.''

Rochelle and her husband host 'The Hit List' together but were initially reluctant to become a ''brand'' and turned down joint jobs.

She said: ''We did a brief stint hosting 'This Morning' together after we had Alaia but nothing since.

''After 'This Morning', we were approached by lots of people but didn't want to be that couple who work together as a 'brand' - that's not us at all.''

The pair came up with the idea of music quiz 'This Hit List' themselves.

Rochelle laughed: '''The Hit List' is basically a game we play at home every Christmas.''