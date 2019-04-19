Rochelle Humes suffered ''quite badly'' with anxiety when she was in The Saturdays.

The 30-year-old presenter - who has daughters Alaia-Mai, five, and two-year-old Valentina with husband Marvin Humes - doesn't think the day-to-day stress she experiences is anything out of the ordinary but she had a hard time during her pop star days.

Asked if she suffers from stress or anxiety, she told heat magazine: ''Definitely. I wouldn't say I 'suffer' as such, but I do have times where I don't know how I'll get everything done or I'm running round supermarkets trying to find things to make Alaia an outfit for school the following day. But everyone has those moments, don't they?

''Looking back on it, I suffered more from anxiety when I was in The Saturdays. I had it quite badly but I didn't realise.

''The great thing is that everyone talks about it so much more now.''

Rochelle admitted it was ''liberating'' when the 'Ego' hitmakers went their separate ways because she could take back so much control of her own life.

She told heat magazine: ''We were on a hamster wheel and it was constantly going and going.

''I'm very much in control of my own world now, but it's tough when you're in a group because you all have to agree on the same time off and make it work.

''We weren't in control of our own lives - they were just happening to us.

''As soon as we wound down, I found it really liberating that I could have some control back.''