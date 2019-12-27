Rochelle Humes is proud to have stuck to her new year's resolution for the first time.

The 30-year-old singer-turned-presenter - who has daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, two, with husband Marvin Humes - has decided not to make any more pledges for the turning of the year as she wants to ''end on a high'' after sticking to her 2019 vow for the first time ever.

She said: ''Last year, mine was to say no to things I don't actually want to do as I'm a big girl now.

''In 30 years I've only managed to keep one resolution so I'm not going to set another one - I'll end on a high.''

The former Saturdays singer loves the festive season - much to Marvin's shock when they first moved in together.

Marvin said: ''If you live with Rochelle Humes, then Christmas starts on the first day of November.''

Rochelle admitted: ''I don't think Marvin was quite prepared for how seriously I take Christmas when we first got together. I remember turning our house into a grotto for our first one together.''

Marvin quipped: ''That's when I got down on one knee. I was fully signed, sealed and delivered.''

But Rochelle disagreed: ''I don't know about that. I think you actually said, 'What the hell has happened to my house?' ''

The couple feel ''so lucky'' to be able to spend the Christmas period with their loved ones.

Rochelle told Britain's OK! magazine: ''Christmas is all about family.

''We're so lucky that we get to all be together at Christmas, and we can take it for granted.

''I grew up with a mum who worked for the NHS and she did sometimes have to work all day on Christmas.''