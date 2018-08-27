Rochelle Humes didn't feel pressure to snap back into shape after giving birth.

The Saturdays singer has daughters Alaia-Mai, five, and Valentina, 16 months, with husband Marvin Humes and although she quickly dropped the baby weight, she insisted it was not a priority.

Speaking to MailOnline, Rochelle said: ''I don't think you should pressure yourself with these things, you've had a baby at the end of the day.

''They're your priority so you're busy making sure they're okay rather than looking after yourself.''

Rochelle, 29, previously revealed she was told to go on a diet when she started dating Marvin, 33.

The singer - who shot to fame in The Saturdays alongside Vanessa White, Frankie Bridge, Una Healy and Mollie King - hinted she has always felt like the odd one out when she was in a band with ''teeny tiny people'', and when she sparked up a romance with the former JLS singer, she was told she had gained weight and needed to take action to shed the pounds.

Speaking about the harsh criticism she received, the brunette beauty said: ''I was in a girl band with teeny tiny people. I was already taller than them and you always feel bigger don't you. But now I look back and think if I could have shook your younger self, you were great. What I would do to look like that now.

''I remember old management telling me when I met Marvin that I'd put weight on. Telling me that I needed to go on a diet and I remember thinking 'Oh'.''