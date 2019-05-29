Rochelle Humes has been named Celebrity Influencer of the Year by Cosmopolitan magazine.

The Saturdays singer walked away with the coveted prize at the Cosmopolitan Influencer Awards on Thursday (28.05.19), and was surprised by her husband Marvin Humes, who presented her with the trophy although she ''didn't know'' he was going to be there.

Marvin described his wife - with whom he has daughters Alaia-Mai, five, and Valentina, two - as a ''super mum'' and a ''great entrepreneur'', and said he was ''so proud'' to be married to the beauty.

Speaking as he presented her with the award, he said: ''I'm so honoured to be here tonight. Rochelle didn't know I was going to be here. What can I say about my incredible wife? To say I'm proud would be an understatement ... she's a super mum, an incredible wife, a great entrepreneur and I'm so proud to be her husband. She's my best friend, and I want to say a massive congratulations on your award.''

Elsewhere in the evening, Florence Given was awarded the Influencer of the Year award, while Gina Martin was named the Disruptor or Change-Maker of the Year.

Thuy Lee was crowned Best Beauty Influencer, Onyi Moss was named Fashion Influencer, Travel Influencer went to Beth Sandland, and Innovation Influencer was given to Rosanna.

Cosmopolitan's Editor-in-Chief Claire Hodgson said on the night: ''Thank you so much everyone for coming. We want to take this opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate every person in this room; whether it's game-changing activism, inspiring fashion or boundary-pushing beauty, you all are contributing to our ever-changing industry.''

Cosmopolitan Influencer Awards 2019 full winners list:

Best Newcomer

All up in my Space

Disruptor/Change-Maker

Gina Martin

Best Health & Wellbeing Influencer

Sophie Butler

Best Beauty Influencer

Thuy Lee

Travel Influencer

Beth Sandland

Fashion Influencer

Onyi Moss

Innovation Influencer

Rosanna

Celebrity Influencer of the Year

Rochelle Humes

Influencer of the Year

Florence Given