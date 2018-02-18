Rochelle Humes is relishing the prospect of feeling ''glam'' at the BAFTAs.

The Saturdays singer is set to host coverage from the red carpet at the annual awards ceremony in London, and Rochelle has joked that it will represent a welcome change from her daily routine of doing the school run with her daughters Alaia-Mai, four, and 11-month-old Valentina.

She admitted: ''Oh my goodness, it definitely makes a difference to the school run to glam up and go out.

''I'm really excited. On [sponsor] EE's Instagram during the ceremony, you can swipe a picture of someone on the red carpet, and they'll show you a shoppable alternative to that outfit. Isn't that amazing?''

Despite this, Rochelle is set to wear a low-key outfit to show her support for the Time's Up movement, which was launched in light of the Hollywood sex scandal.

The 28-year-old star revealed that while her daughter Alaia-Mai is eager for her to don bright colours on the red carpet, she will proudly display her support for the campaign by wearing a black dress.

She explained to HELLO! magazine: ''Doing a big red carpet like this, fashion is the first thing to be picked up on so it's the best platform for a woman to make a stand. It's an important message.

''My eldest daughter would like me to wear pink with lots of sparkles. But I will absolutely be wearing black.''

And Rochelle even revealed that she might opt to wear an extra layer to protect herself from the bitterly cold winter weather in London.

The singer said: ''I might have to wear thermals underneath - it's very cold at the moment. For the first time ever, comfort might actually be part of my decision making.''