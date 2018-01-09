Rochelle Humes has landed herself a new radio show.

The 28-year-old singer has bagged presenting duties on a new Saturday afternoon show on Heart from 4pm to 7pm, starting this Saturday (13.01.18).

She said: ''Heart has an incredible presenter line-up and I'm thrilled to be joining the team. I absolutely loved covering shows on Heart last year, so now I'm very excited to have my own show - it's going to be loads of fun. I'll be playing all my favourite feel good tunes every Saturday afternoon, and can't wait to get started this weekend!''

Lilah Parsons, 29, who previously co-presented Capital Breakfast with Dave Berry and George Shelley, is the new host of both Friday and Saturday night slots on Heart, playing the biggest hits from 10pm to 1am.

Meanwhile, Annaliese Dayes will bring the biggest dance anthems every Friday and Saturday night from 7pm to 10pm as she takes the helm of the relaunch of Club Classics.

James Rea, managing editor of Heart, added: ''Today we've announced a brand new weekend schedule for Heart, as we look forward to a huge year on the UK's biggest commercial radio brand. We know Rochelle, Lilah and Annaliese will be hugely popular with our listeners, so I'm delighted to welcome them to the new line-up.''

Heart rakes in 9.5 million listeners every week and is available on 96-107 FM, DAB digital radio and TV, at heart.co.uk and on the Heart app.