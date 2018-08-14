Rochelle Humes has teamed up with John Frieda as the fresh face of the Frizz-Ease line.

The 29-year-old signer-turned-TV presenter made the decision to return to her natural curls last year, and will now be the latest brand ambassador for the hair care giant.

The former Saturdays star took to Instagram to express her excitement about the collaboration, posting her campaign poster showing her old straighter hair next to her new natural locks.

She wrote: ''PINCH ME QUICK!!! I can't actually believe I'm saying this but, I'm now the face of @johnfriedauk. Frizz Ease was the first hair product I bought for my curls when I was a little girl. I've actually landed my dream job - Look Mum! (sic)''

Rochelle made the decision to embrace her natural curly hair when her five-year-old daughter Alaia-Mai - her first child with husband Marvin Humes - told her mother that she didn't like her own curly hair because ''none of her favourite princesses'' had the same locks.

In a statement, she said: ''My little girl was four when she told me that she didn't like her curly hair. The reason why broke my heart. She didn't like her curls because none of her favourite princesses had curly hair - and neither did her mummy. At that moment, I decided to embrace my natural hair.

''I realised what a powerful position I am in, and how by going back to my natural curls it could help my daughters love theirs too - and maybe even encourage some other women to do the same. With the help of Dream Curls, my hair is getting its shape back after years of straightening. I love my curls more than ever and so does my daughter because we're hair twins.''

Rochelle - who also has 17-month-old daughter Valentina with 33-year-old Marvin - has also started her own blog called 'Curls Like Us' in order to create a 'real curl community' and the star describes the project as a ''hub for everything curly''.