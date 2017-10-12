Rochelle Humes was told to go on a diet when she started dating husband Marvin Humes.

The 28-year-old singer - who is known for being in the girl group The Saturdays alongside Vanessa White, Frankie Bridge, Una Healy and Mollie King - has hinted she has always felt like the odd one out when she was in a band with ''teeny tiny people'', but it wasn't until she sparked up a romance with the former JLS singer she was told she had gained weight and needed to take action to shed the pounds.

Speaking about the harsh criticism she received on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast titled 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby', the brunette beauty said: ''I was in a girl band with teeny tiny people. I was already taller than them and you always feel bigger don't you. But now I look back and think if I could have shook your younger self, you were great. What I would do to look like that now.

''I remember old management telling me when I met Marvin that I'd put weight on. Telling me that I needed to go on a diet and I remember thinking 'Oh'.''

The 'Up' hitmaker - who has four-year-old daughter Alaia-Mai and six-month-old Valentina with her spouse - hopes her brood do not face the pressure to be a certain size when they grow up.

Meanwhile, Rochelle is back in the gym working up a sweat as she has signed up to run in the London Marathon on April 22 next year, which will see the star raise money for Teenage Cancer organisation.

Alongside a video of the 'Ninja Warrior UK' co-host in her workout attire training with her personal trainer, which was previously shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''So DAY 1 of training for the #londonmarathon with @pmacfitnesslooked like this... I'm running for @teenage_cancer Really hoping raise lots of money for them, I'm also hoping to get better at running. Any tips or advice anyone has will be greatly appreciated lol Comment below #teamlegend @nokwamz (sic).''