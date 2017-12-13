Rochelle Humes doesn't think any Christmas will ever top the one when Marvin Humes proposed to her.

The Saturdays singer loves marking the festive period with their daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina but doesn't think it will ever top the one back in 2011 where he asked for her hand in marriage.

Rochelle said: ''Our traditions now are all about the kids. It's all for the kids, but we got engaged over Christmas so I guess that's the most romantic thing Marvin's done over the holiday season ... you're not going to top that, are you? ...

''I'm just excited because I'm such a child at Christmas anyway and now I don't look crazy. [Valentina's] still so young but [Alaia-Mai's] excited and she asks what she can get her little sister for Christmas and if Santa will visit her too.''

Whilst Marvin added: ''I guess the excitement levels go back up again. When you're older, Christmas is obviously still a magical time, but with presents and the countdown and Father Christmas it all starts again. We've done our letters to Santa and we've got a post box in the house.''

And the couple are planning a big ''blowout'' over Christmas.

Speaking of her festive plans, Rochelle added to the Mail Online: ''Everyone comes to us and we just have a bit of an open house. We'll watch 'Love Actually' and 'The Holiday' a few times. Marvin and his brothers will play Monopoly and then moan when the other is cheating and then there lots of presents, lots of food - and then loads more food ... We blowout over Christmas, 100%. That's what it's about, that's what it's for. You can't be good over Christmas, imagine how boring that would be!''