Rochelle Humes doesn't think any Christmas will ever top back in 2011 when Marvin Humes asked for her hand in marriage.
Rochelle Humes doesn't think any Christmas will ever top the one when Marvin Humes proposed to her.
The Saturdays singer loves marking the festive period with their daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina but doesn't think it will ever top the one back in 2011 where he asked for her hand in marriage.
Rochelle said: ''Our traditions now are all about the kids. It's all for the kids, but we got engaged over Christmas so I guess that's the most romantic thing Marvin's done over the holiday season ... you're not going to top that, are you? ...
''I'm just excited because I'm such a child at Christmas anyway and now I don't look crazy. [Valentina's] still so young but [Alaia-Mai's] excited and she asks what she can get her little sister for Christmas and if Santa will visit her too.''
Whilst Marvin added: ''I guess the excitement levels go back up again. When you're older, Christmas is obviously still a magical time, but with presents and the countdown and Father Christmas it all starts again. We've done our letters to Santa and we've got a post box in the house.''
And the couple are planning a big ''blowout'' over Christmas.
Speaking of her festive plans, Rochelle added to the Mail Online: ''Everyone comes to us and we just have a bit of an open house. We'll watch 'Love Actually' and 'The Holiday' a few times. Marvin and his brothers will play Monopoly and then moan when the other is cheating and then there lots of presents, lots of food - and then loads more food ... We blowout over Christmas, 100%. That's what it's about, that's what it's for. You can't be good over Christmas, imagine how boring that would be!''
Sia gets a string of Hollywood stars involved in her latest music video, a festive number entitled 'Santa's Coming For Us' from her newly released...
A startling new video has been unveiled by Alt-J to go with their newest single 'Pleader'.
Green Day have long been known for having political undertones in their music, and their new song 'Back In The USA' is no different.
The film is almost half an hour longer than 'The Force Awakens'.
The actress will no doubt be returning for the long-running FX series.
The film is expected to continue without Mendes' involvement.