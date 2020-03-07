Rochelle Humes had a ''shock'' when she realised her father had another family.

The former Saturdays singer' dad left her and her mum when she was just a baby and she became ''curious'' about him when she was 17, so with the blessing of her mother, tracked him down and was eventually invited to meet with him.

Rochelle - who has daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and two-year-old Valentina with husband Marvin Humes - was convinced her father would have a ''reason'' for being absent throughout her childhood, and when she realised there wasn't one, she opted not to see him again.

She recalled: ''I was open-minded, my mum had been very good at not talking negatively of my dad.

''When I got there, that's when I realised he had two more daughters and a son that he was raising.

''Bless her, my mum had always said to me, 'You know, some daddies just aren't very good with daughters - mummies are better with girls.'

''Before that meeting, I had it in my head that he was going to tell me that there had been a reason for him not being around.

''So yeah... that was a shock. It was the realisation that there was this guy playing dad over here to other kids - the same dad that couldn't parent one.

''I couldn't understand it and still don't. So we had a couple of conversations and I was like, 'Nah.'''

Over the last two years, Rochelle has connected with her half-siblings after being put in touch by Kem Cetinay, who had been to school with one of her sisters, and though they are now very close, the 30-year-old star was initially hesitant to make contact.

She told Red magazine: ''It wasn't a decision I took lightly. God no, I was absolutely terrified.

''In fact, I kept saying to Marv, 'Have I opened a can of worms here? Should I be doing this?' And he was like, 'Roch, this is a sign.' ''