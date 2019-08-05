Rochelle Humes learnt to embrace her ''naturally curly hair'' to give her daughter someone to look up too.

The 30-year-old singer and television presenter - who has Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, two, with her husband Marvin Humes - wants her children to ''love their curls'', and the star revealed she ditched the straighteners in favour of her tousles so her own kids could be proud of their locks.

She said: ''Alaia began saying that she didn't like her naturally curly hair, because it wasn't straight and swishy like her friends' or the princesses' in the books she read. I was like, 'Well, you know mummy has curly hair', and she was like, 'No you don't'.

''I realised that she had never known me to have curly hair...And now Alaia loves her curls!''

The Saturdays songstress wants to ''lead by example'' as a parent and recalled running the London Marathon 2018 to inspire her daughters to be the best they can be.

She added in the September issue of Women's Health magazine: ''My eldest came to watch me run the marathon in 2018 and she was so proud. She said, 'Mummy, when I'm older, I'm going to run a marathon.'

''And I was like yeah you are! It's hypocritical if you don't lead by example.''

And Rochelle loves to keep her family active and insisted she will always find healthy activities to incorporate into their daily lives.

She said: ''I'm just trying to get them used to exercise being a part of life, whether that's walking the dog or doing a Pilates video on YouTube together.''

The September issue of Women's Health, featuring Rochelle Humes, is on sale Tuesday 6th August.