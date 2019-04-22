Rochelle Humes' daughter finds her pop career embarrassing.

The 30-year-old presenter - who has daughters Alaia-Mai, five, and two-year-old Valentina with husband Marvin Humes - will never rule out a reunion for The Saturdays but if the group did get back together, she doesn't think her eldest child would be too impressed.

Asked if she'll ever reunite with Frankie Bridge, Mollie King, Una Healy and Vanessa White, she said: ''I always say never say never, because you never know.

''Who knew I would be where I am today? So who knows where I'll be in 10 years time.

''I find it very hard to believe it will happen though. I can't imagine getting up there and rocking those routines again.

''I think Alaia would be mortified. I try and show her stuff on YouTube every now and again and she's like, 'Can we put Little Mix back on?'

''I'm a massive Little Mix fan. I've been to every tour they've done with Alaia.''

While the 'Issues' hitmakers have no definite plans to reform, they still enjoy getting together for fun evenings out.

Rochelle told heat magazine: ''We get together over dinner and drink cocktails and have fun.

''We get to live Mollie and Vanessa's lives for a bit because they don't have kids yet, so they can come out and let go.

''We'll be messaging on our group the next morning and they won't reply until midday... I remember those days.''