Rochelle Humes' daughters are ''two opposite babies''.

The 30-year-old singer and television presenter has daughters Alaia-Mae, five, and Valentina, two, with her husband Marvin Humes, and has said that whilst her eldest child is ''so sociable'', her youngest needed the help of their new puppy Ginger to bring out her ''confident side''.

She said: ''Alaia's very outgoing and so sociable. I've got two opposite babies. The puppy's brought a really confident side out in Valle, though, because she's normally so reserved.''

And the Saturday's singer wants her daughters to take after her own mother, who worked three jobs to provide for her children and taught her what it meant to be a ''really strong woman''.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, she added: ''I've grown up watching my mum raise us on her own, working three jobs, she's a really strong woman. She didn't know any different and those were the cards she had been dealt so she just got on with it. If you want something, you work for it. That's what I want my kids to know and they definitely do.''

Meanwhile, Rochelle previously admitted she wants to have a third child and she thinks it would be great to have a son to complete her and Marvin's family.

She said: ''There was a time when I definitely thought I would only have two children, but now I don't know. I can't imagine not having a tiny baby again. I think I'm always really broody but you've got to stop somewhere. I actually thought I was having a boy when I had Valentina. But I really wanted Alaia to have a sister, so I thought: if we only had two I'd want another little girl. I'd be the type who'd end up with eight girls trying for a boy.''