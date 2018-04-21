Rochelle Humes insists a Saturdays reunion would be impossible because three of the members have children.

The 'Issues' hitmakers have been on indefinite hiatus since 2014 and the 'Ninja Warrior UK' host - who has daughters Alaia-Mai, four, and 13-month-old Valentina with husband Marvin Humes - can't see that changing as they are all ''content'' with their current lives, and she thinks the logistics of arranging things around her, Frankie Bridge and Una Healy's families would be too difficult.

Rochelle - who was also joined in the group by Vanessa White and Mollie King - told heat magazine: ''There's nothing on the cards at all to be totally honest.

''Every time we meet, it's just to have dinner, catch up and see how the kids are. We're all very content in our own lanes, so it's just not something I can see happening.

''For those of us that do have our own families, there's no way that we could.

''Imagine five of us agreeing on the same day off!''

Rochelle and former JLS singer Marvin got together in 2010 but she admitted they had to ''sneak around'' at first because she was banned from dating male pop stars.

She said: ''The Saturdays had all been told there is one rule for a girl band; no one dates anyone from a boy band.

''I was just like, 'Uh whoops!' We were just sneaking around for ages.''

Meanwhile, Una - who has children Aoife, six, and Tadhg, three, with husband Ben Foden - recently admitted the prospect for a union has become a ''taboo subject'' between herself and her former bandmates.

She said: ''I hope there will be [a reunion].

''I'd certainly like to be part of it and hope it would be all five of us.

''I don't know how the others feel because we never bring it up.

''We chat about everything else, but it's a bit of a taboo subject for us because it's not on the cards.

''Everyone is busy doing something else and It requires commitment from everyone and I don't think everyone is ready for that just yet.''