Rochelle Humes has banned diet talk around her young daughters.

The star - who has Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, two, with husband Marvin Humes - explained how she wants her girls to grow up without worrying too much about their weight, and she has even scolded her own mother for breaking the important rule.

She told The Mirror: ''She was like, 'Oh I need to go on a diet before your birthday'. That's fine to say to me, but I don't like that around my girls.

''I'll be like, 'Right, we need to eat this because we need to look after our teeth.' ''

Meanwhile, Rochelle's husband Marvin previously insisted the couple have no more plans to add to their brood, and he revealed they are ''done'' having children.

He said:''I always say never say never but I'm pretty sure that we're done [having kids] now. We're very lucky, do you know what I mean?

''We're lucky to have such a great family. I was never that dad that was desperate to have a boy, I love having two girls, and we're very happy.''

And the 34-year-old singer and DJ feels ''extremely lucky'' to have Rochelle, 28, in his life.

He recently added: ''Regardless of what position you're in we are extremely lucky. I think I've got my parents to thank from my side because they're still together and they've been my role models in life, my dad's taught me a lot. ''Ultimately she's my best friend, we love each other very much and we're lucky enough to have each other. We've been together for nine years now, it feels like nine months but so much has happened and we've been through some incredible moments. We're very grateful and know how lucky we are.''