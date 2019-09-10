Rochelle Humes gets stopped in the street for fashion advice.

The former Saturdays singer - who has daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, two, with husband Marvin Humes - enjoys curating collections for high street retailer New Look because it's an easy way to pass on wardrobe recommendations.

She told OK! magazine: ''Because I do a lot of fashion for 'This Morning', I often get stopped by women and asked where they can find pieces.

''So it felt good to put all these pieces together and make it a bit easier for everyone.''

For her latest edit, the 30-year-old star has gone ''back to basics'' and highlighted her essentials for the colder months.

She said: ''Rather than putting together my normal edit, I've gone for autumn/winter staples and stripped it back to basics, things that everyone needs in their wardrobe, so it's a slightly different approach.

''There are knits, really good coats, and small stand-outs, but mainly basics.

''There's a long grey coat in there that I absolutely love, it's my favourite piece.''

And Rochelle particularly enjoys fashion in winter because outfits are more fun to ''style''.

She said: ''I love the summer and I get very excited when summer clothes arrive in store, but you dress up more in the winter.

''You have to layer things up so, in terms of styling outfits, I love the winter.''

The 'Hit List' host previously revealed she had reverted back to her natural curls to set an example to her daughter.

She said: ''Alaia began saying that she didn't like her naturally curly hair, because it wasn't straight and swishy like her friends' or the princesses' in the books she read. I was like, 'Well, you know mummy has curly hair', and she was like, 'No you don't'.

''I realised that she had never known me to have curly hair...And now Alaia loves her curls!''