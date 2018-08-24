Rochelle Humes will ''always be broody.''

The former Saturdays singer already has daughters Alaia-Mai, five, and Valentina, 18, with her husband Marvin Humes but has admitted, although she loves being around babies, she doesn't think she'll have anymore kids.

Speaking to ITV, she said: ''I have still got a young one, she's only one and a half. A baby will always make me broody but it's whether it makes me broody enough!

''We can man mark quite well at the moment, a child per parent. You get used to two, at first you don't think you can go up from one to two children. But I had quite a gap - four years - between my two. So it was quite nice as I had a little helper in Alaia. I couldn't have had another one any sooner, I was still getting my head round it and I still had baby brain! But, I guess never say never.''

The 29-year-old beauty tied the knot with the former JLS singer in 2012 at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire and would love to renew their vows in 2022.

She explained: ''Marvin and I always said that we could do that at 10 years - we'll definitely do it! He can ask me again. We have been married six and a bit years now. I think it's a lovely idea. Maybe we would go away or something. I love a big holiday. Somewhere close enough so that everyone would come.''

Meanwhile, Marvin, 33, recently said he'd love to have a son join his brood.

He said last year: ''We kind of said at two that that would be it but ... Do you know what, I think I'll be destined to always have girls, I don't know what it is but we'll see. Who knows? Roch is only 28 so we've got a bit of time.''