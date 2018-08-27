Rochelle Humes says The Saturdays never discuss reuniting.

Although all five members - Frankie Bridge, Vanessa White, Una Healy, Mollie King and Rochelle - have remained close friends, the quintet never talk about a professional reunion when they meet up.

Rochelle, 29, told MailOnline: ''We never talk about it, we're so happy that we're doing what we're doing and that we're all friends and when we get together it's more about catching up on everyone's lives and the kids, so it's never really on the agenda.''

And she revealed that all five members of the group are so busy with solo projects that they find it difficult to schedule in time to meet up.

She said: ''We speak on the phone a lot, we're in the process of organising a get together but it's so hard because before we had the same diary, but now we're doing our own thing.

''It's harder to get together and takes a bit longer, but I can't wait to do it.''

Una, 36, recently revealed she would love a reunion but said it had become a ''taboo'' topic amongst them all since going on indefinite hiatus in 2014.

She said: ''I hope there will be [a reunion]. I'd certainly like to be part of it and hope it would be all five of us.

''I don't know how the others feel because we never bring it up.

''We chat about everything else, but it's a bit of a taboo subject for us because it's not on the cards.

''Everyone is busy doing something else and It requires commitment from everyone and I don't think everyone is ready for that just yet.''

The 'Never See Me Cry' singer also insists she doesn't feel pressure to do better than her bandmates in her solo efforts and there's no competitiveness between them.

Asked if she feels under pressure to be most successful, Una said: ''Absolutely not! People almost put you under pressure when they ask that.

''[Are we in competition?] No, we're five individuals who support each other.''