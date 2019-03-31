Marvin and Rochelle Humes are ''done'' having children.

The JLS star has insisted the couple have no more plans to add to their brood and are happy with Alaia-Mai, five, and Valentina, two.

He said: ''I always say never say never but I'm pretty sure that we're done [having kids] now. We're very lucky, do you know what I mean? We're lucky to have such a great family. I was never that dad that was desperate to have a boy, I love having two girls, and we're very happy.''

And the 34-year-old singer and DJ feels ''extremely lucky'' to have Rochelle in his life.

He told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''Regardless of what position you're in we are extremely lucky. I think I've got my parents to thank from my side because they're still together and they've been my role models in life, my dad's taught me a lot. Ultimately she's my best friend, we love each other very much and we're lucky enough to have each other. We've been together for nine years now, it feels like nine months but so much has happened and we've been through some incredible moments. We're very grateful and know how lucky we are.''

Meanwhile, Marvin previously insisted he thinks he will be ''destined'' to always have daughters - but admits he would love to have a son.

He said: ''Never say never, we'll see, we'll see. We kind of said at two that that would be it but ... Do you know what, I think I'll be destined to always have girls, I don't know what it is but we'll see. Who knows? Roch is only 28 so we've got a bit of time.''