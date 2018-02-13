EE is helping consumers to shop for affordable versions of the red carpet looks at this year's Bafta Awards.

The annual awards bash is being held in London on Sunday (18.02.18), with Rochelle Humes taking on the role of EE's red carpet host, and it's been confirmed that the mobile operator will use its powerful 4G network and the latest image recognition technology to help fans look like their heroes.

Rochelle explained: ''Fashion plays a large part in what people love about the awards night, but it is also powerful tool for making a statement. That's why I, along with many others, will be wearing black in support of the Time's Up movement.

''I love fashion and I don't think you should have to spend a fortune to look great, so I am particularly excited about the 4GEE Style Scanner.''

The Style Scanner will photograph celebrities' red carpet looks, and then match the style with affordable alternatives in the space of a few seconds.

Rochelle, 28, revealed she is looking forward to seeing the cutting-edge technology in action at The Royal Albert Hall, where the event is being staged.

She said: ''It will make it easy for people to find red-carpet-worthy clothes that don't break the bank. It was incredible seeing the technology in action and I can't wait to see people at home getting involved.''

Meanwhile, Mat Sears, the Director of Communications and Sponsorship at EE, added: ''By combining the power of our 4G network and the latest mobile technology, we have found a way to allow film fans to browse the red carpet styles and shop outfits inspired by these looks in real time.''