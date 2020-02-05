Robyn will be named Songwriter of the Decade at the NME Awards this month.

The 'Dancing On My Own' hitmaker is ''humbled and honoured'' to have been chosen to receive the one-off honour, which recognises her contribution to and influence on the current pop landscape.

She said: ''I'm always mystified and ready to be seduced by a beautiful song.

''There are so many good songs that were written before and after 2010 that inspired me. So I feel very humbled and honoured to be given this award.''

Meanwhile, it has been announced that 'Deal Wiv It' collaborators Slowthai and Mura Masa will open the ceremony, which takes place at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on Wednesday February 12.

And Slowthai - who is up for four awards - has vowed to dominate the evening.

He told NME.com: ''I'm coming to win all the awards (including Godlike Genius) and if there's one I don't win then I'll take it from them anyway.

''Me and Mura Masa are excited to headline the awards and play our unfortunately rejected-in-favour-of-Billie-Eilish James Bond theme song yet still number-one-multi-platinum single 'Deal Wiv It'. All those that perform after us are simply the dessert... the digestif... the followers... the laggards. Except IDLES, if my brothers are playing then it's a co-headline. If they're not playing, why not?! Brixton is mine. As you were.

Mura Masa added: ''Any opportunity to play with Ty is a dream. You never know what's going to happen and i think this will be especially unpredictable.''

Yungblud, AJ Tracey, Beabadoobee and The 1975 were previously announced as performers at the ceremony, which will be hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga.

It was announced last month that the Godlike Genius Award will be presented to Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis this year and Courtney Love will receive the Icon Award.