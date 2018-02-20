Robyn is set to release a new album this year.

The 38-year-old Swedish singer spilled on Twitter that she is planning to unveil new music this year, when questioned by a fan about who decides her release dates.

Replying to her inquisitive follower, she said: ''I do. Sometime this year honey.''

Robyn released her seventh studio album, 'Body Talk', in 2010 and in 2017 singer Joe Mount said he wanted to work with her on her next LP.

Speaking to NME magazine, he said: ''I've been working with people on my own stuff, some new stuff, and I'm off to see Robyn in March to try and do some stuff with her. I've just been a bit of family man recently ... but every time I do something with Robyn I get very excited, so hopefully I'll be heavily involved in her next record but we'll see.''

The 'Dancing On My Own' hitmaker joined pop sensation Zara Larsson and Tove Lo in signing a letter that was published last week in the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyhter about sex abuse in the European nation's music industry.

The letter read: ''We demand zero tolerance for sexual exploitation or violence. Sexual assault or violence will have consequences in terms of terminations of contracts. We will put shame back where it belongs - with the perpetrators and the people protecting them.''