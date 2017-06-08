Robin Wright will have a role in the upcoming 'Justice League' movie.

The 51-year-old actress plays General Antiope in 'Wonder Woman' - the latest addition to the DC Extended Universe - and has confirmed she will be making an appearance in the upcoming superhero ensemble movie alongside Gal Gadot and Connie Nielsen who played Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman and Queen Hippolyta respectively.

Now the three actresses have hinted that some of the history of the Amazonian tribe of Themyscira will be explored in 'Justice League'.

Speaking to the LA Times, Nielsen, 51, said: ''Wright and I got to do more in 'Justice League' as well. As sisters as well. Kind of badass as well. We can't say much.''

And Wright confirmed more of their story will be explored saying: ''And more of the story, you get some of the history.''

The relationship between mother Hippolyta and daughter Diana will also be dealt with in the 'Justice League' movie despite Diana leaving the island to save the world in the first 'Wonder Woman' movie.

Gadot, 32, said: ''Of course; the mother and daughter relationship is always a beautiful but complex relationship. I think that there's a lot more to explore.''

The plot of the 'Justice League' is still scarce but not only will the film be bringing together the DC heroes Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman, The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Superman (Henry Cavill) but also a very impressive supporting cast

Variety report that Mera (Amber Heard) from the upcoming 'Aquaman', Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), Lois Lane (Amy Adams) and Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons) from 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'.

'Justice League' hits cinemas in November this year.