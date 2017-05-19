Robin Wright ''only'' wants to direct productions from now on instead of act in films or TV shows because she finds acting ''boring'', although she'd gladly make a cameo in projects.
Robin Wright ''only'' wants to direct productions.
The 51-year-old actress and filmmaker has admitted she wants to focus on creating productions instead of being in front of the camera because she is ''bored'' of acting after three decades, although she would gladly appear in a few cameos.
Speaking to Net-A-Porter's The Edit, the blonde beauty said: ''I only want to direct. I don't want to be in front of the camera anymore. I've done it, I'm bored. I so appreciate [this career], I've been doing it 30 years, but I love watching and helping other actors.
''I'm bored by the activity of acting. I love the activity of directing so much more because it's also not a soloist act; it's everybody working together.
''You know what I'd love? To do cameos - wild characters.''
And the 'Forrest Gump' star has revealed she has become more confident in herself as she has matured and her body has developed a hatred for doing things she doesn't want to do.
She explained: ''It's about not having the fear to say what you want ... I grew into my womanhood very late in that sense, where there's no shame, and I don't have to be defensive about it. My body has an aversion to doing things that I don't want anymore.''
And the 'House of Cards' star has admitted she often turned down other jobs because she feared she would burning out by over-working.
She said: ''[It was] probably more of a concerted effort in planning a career, seeing how a lot of actresses got burned out by Hollywood; they put them in every movie, every TV show, every
beauty campaign. You think, 'I don't even know what I feel about that person.' And I wanted to be here for a while.''
However, Robin ''never in a million years'' thought she would be so successful because she didn't want to be famous.
She explained: ''Never in a million years. Never wanted [fame], never sought it, never thought about it.''
