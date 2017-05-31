Robin Wright is not getting paid the same amount as Kevin Spaces for 'House of Cards'.

The 51-year-old actress was - who has appeared in all episodes of the show, as well as directing some of the series and serving as executive producer on the fourth season of the political drama - demanded equal pay to her co-star last year but this has not yet happened.

Speaking to Rhapsody, United Airlines' in-flight magazine, she said: ''Yeah. I don't think I'm getting paid the same amount. They told me I was getting a raise. But... I don't think so.''

Media Rights Capital, which produces 'House of Cards', insists equal pay was never a possibility as Kevin is a founding producer on the show but say they have offered her directing opportunities and executing producing credits.

Robin said: ''I really don't like being duped. Nobody does. It's such a male-dominant workforce still. There's a conditioning. And changing the condition of men is what needs to happen. A reeducation. A new way of thinking. A new philosophy. I think it needs to happen in all of these industries, when we're doing the same thing that a man is doing, and we're still getting paid less.''

Speaking previously about her desire for equal pay, Robin explained that she wanted producers to acknowledge that her contribution as Claire Underwood is just as valuable as that of Kevin, 57, who plays her on-screen spouse, Frank Underwood.

She said: ''I was like, 'I want to be paid the same as Kevin'.

''It was the perfect paradigm. There are very few films or TV shows where the male, the patriarch, and the matriarch are equal. And they are in 'House of Cards'.

''I was looking at statistics and Claire Underwood's character was more popular than [Frank's] for a period of time. So I was like, 'You better pay me or I'm going to go public' And they did.''