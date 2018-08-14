Robin Wright has married Saint Laurent VIP relations manager Clement Giraudet.

The 52-year-old actress and Clement tied the knot in a private ceremony in France on Friday (10.08.18), and Robin was apparently eager to ensure that the ceremony remained ''low-key''.

An insider told People: ''It was very intimate and low-key. Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production.''

The loved-up couple have always been tight-lipped about their romance, but Robin's fans suspected they were engaged last year.

The award-winning actress - who appeared in 2017's 'Wonder Woman' - was seen sporting a band on her finger during a romantic weekend the couple enjoyed in Paris.

Robin was previously married to fellow Hollywood star Sean Penn from 1996 until 2010 and the high-profile couple had two children - Dylan, 27, and Hopper, 25 - together.

The actress admitted she found their divorce to be a ''devastating'' experience.

She confessed: ''Divorce in and of itself, and with children, is devastating. Worse than that.

''One of the reasons why we got back together and broke up so much was trying to keep the family together. If you've got kids, it's a family, and you try again, and you try again. We did that for a long time.''

Meanwhile, Robin recently claimed she ''didn't know'' her former 'House of Cards' co-star Kevin Spacey beyond the time they spent filming together.

The actress appeared alongside Kevin on the award-winning TV series, but Robin revealed she never really knew the actor - who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by a number of men - away from the set.

She said: ''Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut, and in between setups where we would giggle.

''I didn't really ... I didn't know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is.''