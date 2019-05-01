Robin Wright is making her movie directorial debut on 'Land'.

The 53-year-old actress is set to helm her first feature-length film after directing several episodes of the Netflix show 'House of Cards' - in which she plays First Lady-turned-President Claire Underwood, a role which has earned her a Gold Globe award.

Robin will also star in the movie which has been penned by Liz Hannah and Jesse Chatham and follows Edee (Wright), a lawyer who takes herself off the grid and travels to the most unpopulated area in the United States, living in a cabin in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming.

Using only advice from online survivalists she must learn to hunt fish and grow her food as she faces brutal winters, a challenging landscape and deadly local wildlife - after crossing paths with Joseph, a First Nations local, who is yet to be cast, Edee begins to deal with her problems and ''surprise herself with her own will to survive''.

HanWay Films has picked up the international sales rights and will begin sales at Cannes festival while Cinetic Media and CAA will handle North American rights.

HanWay Films boss Gabrielle Stewart said in a statement: ''Robin proved herself a tour de force taking in hand 'House of Cards' as a director as well as its lead actor.

''She speaks very eloquently and passionately about wanting to tell the story of a woman's journey through loss and pain, where only by giving herself to nature can she find a path to inner peace and redemption. It is a unique cinematic experience of huge scale, yet speaks to our basic human need for more earthy simplicity in this busy noisy world.''