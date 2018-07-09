'House of Cards' actress Robin Wright has insisted she ''didn't know'' her former co-star Kevin Spacey beyond the time they spent filming together.
The 52-year-old actress starred alongside Kevin on the award-winning TV series 'House of Cards', but Robin has revealed she never really knew the actor - who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by a number of men - away from the set.
She explained to the 'Today' show: ''Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut, and in between setups where we would giggle.
''I didn't really - I didn't know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is.''
In October last year, Kevin was accused by actor Anthony Rapp of making a sexual advance towards him when he was just 14, and a number of other men subsequently came forward to make other accusations against the Hollywood star.
Kevin, 58, was later axed from 'House of Cards', and he offered an apology to Anthony - although he insisted he couldn't remember the incident taking place.
He said in a statement: ''I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.''
Kevin - who has always been guarded about his personal life - also revealed he was now living as a gay man.
He explained: ''As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behaviour.''
