Robin Williams looked ''very thin'' and ''haggard'' in the days leading up to his death.
The late 'Mrs Doubtfire' star's friend Sir Billy Connolly has revealed the Hollywood actor - who took his own life in August 2014 - didn't look his usual self when they met just a few days before his tragic passing.
He said: ''I emailed him and said, 'I saw you on the show and you were great,' because I'd seen him in a newspaper saying he wasn't sure about it. I got an email back saying, 'Glad you liked the show - I'm in LA too, can we meet for dinner?' He look very thin and kind of haggard about the face [when they had dinner]. I said, 'Are you looking after yourself?' He said, 'Yeah, I've just lost a bit of weight recently.' I'd read that he'd been drinking - some journalist had said it - and I said, 'I hear you're back on the sauce.' He said, 'Ah, it's nothing, I just gave it a bash, never mind.' Before we left, Robin said, 'I love you, you know that, don't you?' I said, 'Of course I know that.' He said, 'Are you sure you know it?' and I said, 'Yeah, it's good.' That was the last I said to him. Two days later he was dead.''
And Billy admits Robin's sad death took him by ''surprise'' because he thought the actor was such a ''strong man''.
Speaking on The Adam Buxton Podcast, he shared: ''It took me by surprise, because he was such a strong man ... strong in himself, he knew what he was.''
