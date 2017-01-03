Robin Williams missed out on a major role in the Harry Potter films because producers didn't want an American in the movies.
Casting director Janet Hirshenson has revealed the late Mrs. Doubtfire star was really interested in playing half-giant Rubeus Hagrid, and called her to make sure he was considered.
"Robin had called because he really wanted to be in the movie, but it was a British-only edict," she told the Huffington Post.
The role went to Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who was reportedly Potter author J.K. Rowling's first choice.
