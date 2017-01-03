Casting director Janet Hirshenson has revealed the late Mrs. Doubtfire star was really interested in playing half-giant Rubeus Hagrid, and called her to make sure he was considered.

"Robin had called because he really wanted to be in the movie, but it was a British-only edict," she told the Huffington Post.

The role went to Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who was reportedly Potter author J.K. Rowling's first choice.