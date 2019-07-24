Robin Williams' son tied the knot on the late actor's birthday on Sunday (21.07.19).

Cody Williams, 27, married Maria Flores at the home Robin raised Cody and his sister Zelda, 29, with former wife Marsha Garces Williams and the pair paid tribute to Robin and other deceased loved ones on what would have been the actor's 68th birthday.

PEOPLE reports that wedding guests held up yellow roses while a recording of Maria singing 'Never Enough' played, while a candle with three wicks was also lit to signify undying love for those who died.

Cody and Zelda's older brother, Zachary, 36, whose mother is Valerie Velardi, also attended the wedding.

Zelda paid tribute to the newlyweds on Instagram and wrote: ''The 21st of July has meant many things to me over the years. It's the birthday of one of my favorite souls still on this earth, @junotemple. It's the day Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon (as a space nerd, that's pretty damn important).

''And it was the day my Dad was born, and the last day I got to see him.

''That last one had begun to usurp the joy of the first two in recent years... that is, until two days ago, when it became something new.

''On the 21st of July, 2019, it became the day I officially gained a new sister!

''To @mariaaafloresssswilliams and Cody, you are a light in all of our lives. I'm so grateful to have paid witness to your love over the years, to have watched you grow and care for each other in ways we should all be so lucky to experience. You were already part of the family in my eyes, but now there's an official slip of paper somewhere that agrees!

''Zak, Mom and I love you both dearly, and I think I can speak for all of us when I say CONGRATULATIONS TO THE BRIDE AND GROOM!!!''

Robin died by suicide in August 2014 at the age of 63 and Zak recently admitted that the family struggled with having to share their grief with the world.

He explained: ''Sharing the grieving process with the world was hard. At times it was hard to differentiate what involved private grieving, and experiencing that loss, versus public grieving and experiencing that type of community interaction and communicating. I wasn't prepared.

''It was challenging. But I'm very grateful for the outpouring of love and support that continued ... Here we are almost five years later. I feel the massive impact and difference he made.''