'Mrs. Doubtfire' is being turned into a Broadway musical.

The 1993 comedy movie starred the late Robin Williams alongside the likes of Sally Field and Pierce Brosnan, and theatre producers Fox Stage Productions and Kevin McCollum have now confirmed that the hit film is set to be transformed into a stage production.

McCollum and Bob Cohen of Fox Stage Productions said: '''Mrs. Doubtfire' is such a beloved story, both laugh-out-loud hilarious and extremely moving. Getting this team together and crafting 'Mrs. Doubtfire' for the stage has been pure joy. We can't wait to get into production.''

It's been confirmed, too, that the musical will be written by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick, with Tony Award-winner Jerry Zaks set to direct the project.

However, casting news and dates for the show have yet to be announced.

The Chris Columbus-directed movie tells the story of a struggling actor, played by Williams, who loses custody of his children.

As a result, he decides to disguise himself as a Scottish nanny called Euphegenia Doubtfire in a bid to get closer to his kids.

Meanwhile, comedian Kevin Hart previously admitted he'd love to star in a 'Mrs. Doubtfire' remake.

The Hollywood actor - who featured in 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' in 2017 - shared: ''I'll stay on the Robin Williams train and say that if I could jump into 'Mrs. Doubtfire'.

''That was a very amazing performance on both ends for him. I think that's one I'd love to get to play in.''