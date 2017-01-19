Robin Thicke will honour his late father Alan Thicke at the NHL100 Gala.

The 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker will give some ''special heartfelt remarks'' about the 'Growing Pains' actor - who died last month after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey with his 19-year-old son Carter - during the event on January 27.

And at the celebration, which commemorates the 100 greatest players in National Hockey League history, Robin will also introduce singer Jon Ondrasik's performance which will remember some of the former NHL legends who have died.

And Alan will also be honoured during the All-Star Celebrity Shootout event, a hockey game between NHL stars and celebrities from the worlds of film, TV and music.

Both teams will wear jerseys featuring a patch dedicated to the famous sports fan, and after the event they will be auctioned for Echoes of Hope, which helps at-risk and emancipated foster youth.

The NHL 100 Gala, which is hosted by actor Jon Hamm and will also feature an appearance by John Legend, takes place two days before the NHL All-Star Game, which will be played in Los Angeles.

The 90-minute gala will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles in the US and Canada.

Following Alan's death, a number of stars including Bob Saget, Leonardo Dicaprio and Kris Jenner joined the late actor's family at a memorial service.

An attendee said at the time: ''The mood was very upbeat, it was more like a fun Vanity Fair Oscars party than a memorial. All of the speeches were fun and full of life. It was just the way Alan would have wanted it, more of a celebration of his life. Everyone was expressing how much they love him. It was truly amazing and straight out of a scene from a Hollywood movie.''

During the celebration of Alan's life, Leonardo made a speech where he thanked the star for being like a father figure to all of the 'Growing Pains' cast whilst Bill Maher showed off the 'Thicke of the Night' t-shirt he was gifted by the late actor.