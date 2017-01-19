Growing Pains actor/musician Alan Thicke was a big fan of the sport and was playing ice hockey with his 19-year-old son Carter on 13 December (16), when he suffered a heart attack and collapsed. He was hospitalised, but died shortly afterwards.

Now Robin has been tapped to deliver "special heartfelt remarks" about the TV icon at the NHL100 Gala in Los Angeles on 27 January (17. Former Mad Men star Jon Hamm will host the event celebrating the best 100 players in NHL history.

The Blurred Lines hitmaker will introduce Five for Fighting singer John Ondrasik, who will perform a tribute to the late members of the 100-strong group. John Legend will also take the stage at the Microsoft Theater for the bash, reports People.com.

Meanwhile, Alan will also be remembered during the All-Star Weekend's Celebrity Shootout event, during which professional hockey players will face off against a team of celebrity entertainers.

They will all wear jerseys featuring a badge honouring the late star, and the shirts will be auctioned off after the event, with proceeds benefiting Echoes of Hope, a charity which provides help and support to at-risk foster kids.

Following Alan's death, Robin called his father "the greatest man I ever met", and he served as one of the pallbearers at his dad's funeral in Santa Barbara, California days later.

The NHL All-Star Weekend will provide a welcome distraction for Robin, who is currently battling his ex-wife Paula Patton over custody of their six-year-old son Julian.

Tensions have risen between the former couple amid claims the boy is scared of his disciplinarian dad.

The Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol actress attempted to limit her ex's access to their son, but her court motion was denied last week (ends13Jan17). The former couple has since attended a family therapy session together in a bid to resolve the issue.