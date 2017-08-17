Robin Thicke is to be a father for the second time.

The 'Blurred Lines' singer - who already has seven-year-old son Julian with estranged wife Paula Patton - and his girlfriend April Love Geary are expecting their first child together.

The 22-year-old model shared their happy news on Instagram, and revealed their unborn baby is due to be born on what would have been the birthday of 40-year-old Robin's late father, Alan Thicke.

She shared a picture of her ultrasound scan and wrote: ''Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday! (sic)''

Sources told TMZ that Robin and April - who have been together for three years - are having a baby girl and when they broke the news to Julian earlier this week, he is ''super excited for a little sister.''

Robin has been locked in a custody dispute with Paula over the care of their son, but he has previously spoken of how he and Julian have a very strong bond.

He said: ''We do everything (together). We go to theme parks or museums or ball games or just go to the park on Saturday and sit around and walk for a few hours. Kick a ball and all that stuff that dads and kids do.''

And the singer also revealed Julian is showing signs he shares the same musical talent as his father and the youngster isn't shy about showing off his vocal talents.

Robin said: ''Oh god, Julian can sing already. The other day he was singing 'What A Wonderful World' in his end-of-school-year play. He just loves to sing and stand in front of everybody and hold the microphone and sing loud. He has a great voice.''