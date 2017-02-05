Robin Thicke took his son Julian out on Saturday (04.02.17).

The 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker was barred from seeing ex-wife Paula Patton and their six-year-old child last month after the 'Baggage Claim' actress sought a restraining order against him amid allegations he had been physically abusive, but it seems the arrangement has relaxed as the 39-year-old singer took the youngster to Kids World Los Angeles for a fun outing over the weekend.

According to TMZ, Paula has softened her stance because she wants Julian to have a relationship with his dad, and has now agreed to let Robin see the boy three days a week but with a court-appointed monitor present.

A week ago, Robin reportedly passed up the chance to spend more time with his son because he had a meeting.

A source close to the situation said: ''He did not exercise his right to spend time with his son and the monitor on Saturday, citing a business meeting. However, Paula offered alternate times that Julian could see Robin with the monitor that weekend, but he declined all visitation.

''These are the actions of a father who claimed he wanted to spend time with his son.''

Despite this, an insider insisted Robin remains ''focused'' on his son as he prepares to return to court to continue their bitter custody battle on February 24.

The source said: ''[Paula] keeps trying to bury him, and this is a concerted effort to prejudice the public against him. He has taken no such campaign against her.

''He's taking this extremely seriously, and it's unfortunate and very difficult when you're on the receiving end of a campaign of negativity.''

Robin has denied all the allegations of being physically abusive.