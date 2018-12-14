Robin Thicke feels like his late father is with him ''all the time''.

The 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker's dad Alan Thicke died suddenly from a heart attack two weeks ago and the 41-year-old singer admitted he was recently hit by a ''mini breakdown'' when he wanted to talk to the 'Growing Pains' actor about his new TV show, 'The Masked Singer'.

Asked if he feels he gets any signs from his dad, he said: ''Oh, all the time. It was funny. After the first episode that we shot, I went home and I had a mini missing him breakdown because he loved this.

''He loved primetime television. He loved celebrity; He was from a small mining town in Northern Ontario, Canada. So, to him, this was his dream.

''And when I got home I wanted to call him so bad and make him proud of me. So he's with me all the time.''

Robin also spoke of how proud he is of his eight-year-old son Julian - who he has with ex-wife Paula Patton - because the younger is determined to follow in his footsteps.

Robin - who also has daughter Mia, nine months, with pregnant girlfriend April Love Geary - told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''The reason I'm proud is because he wants to be a singer. But I always tell him, 'You know, daddy didn't even start performing in front of people 'till I was 13 or 14.' So when he heard that, he got very excited and he sang 'Amazing Grace' at his talent show at only eight years old.

''I was just the proudest dad because for him to have the confidence to go up there and sing in front of people at such a young age, he's already many steps ahead of me.''

Meanwhile, the 'Testify' singer recently admitted his father's death caught him to rewrite an entire album.

He said: ''Well, it's funny - my father passed away a couple of years ago and I thought I had an album and these songs that I wanted to put out. Then when that happened, it was something I wasn't expecting and it just rattled my soul. So, I took some time to re-think the album and then these songs started pouring out that had more meaning and more weight to them.''