Robin Thicke says the passing of his father made him ''a much better, more focused man''.

The 42-year-old singer tragically lost his father and actor Alan Thicke in 2016, and has said the sad news pushed him into being a more mature man, because he became the patriarch of his family, and had to look after his 20-year-old half brother Carter.

He said: ''When my father passed, I became the patriarch of my family. My young 20-year-old brother, he needed a big brother, and it just felt like now I had to take it onto my shoulders to be a much better, more focused, man than I was before.''

And the 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker - who has son Julian, eight, with ex-wife Paula Patton, and daughters Mia Love, 13 months, and Lola Alain, one month, with his fiancée April Love Geary - says he's still working hard on being a father his brood can be ''proud'' of.

He added during an appearance on Steve Harvey's talk show 'Steve': ''There's a feeling of, especially now that I have two daughters, I don't want them to be, when they're grown up, to not be proud of their father, and the man that I am. I want to be a father that they can be proud of.''

Meanwhile, Robin previously admitted he thinks his father is with him ''all the time''.

Asked if he feels any signs of the 'Growing Pains' star, Robin said: ''Oh, all the time. It was funny. After the first episode that we shot, I went home and I had a mini missing him breakdown because he loved this.

''He loved primetime television. He loved celebrity; He was from a small mining town in Northern Ontario, Canada. So, to him, this was his dream.

''And when I got home I wanted to call him so bad and make him proud of me. So he's with me all the time.''