The Blurred Lines star's lawyers went to court on Wednesday (08Feb17) to fight for better visitation rights, but a judge shot all three of their requests down.

Robin, who is currently limited to three monitored visits a week with six-year-old Julian, asked for a new court-appointed monitor to be assigned to the drama after the person currently in charge reportedly cancelled a visit on Friday (03Feb17) and cut another on Saturday (04Feb17) short, according to TMZ.

But the Los Angeles judge overseeing the case decided the current monitor is doing fine. The lawmaker also rejected Thicke's requests to forbid the court's minder from changing or cancelling a scheduled visit.

The monitor ruled last week's father-and-son get together was cancelled at the last minute because Julian didn't want to spend time with his dad.

Robin is currently prohibited from having contact with actress Paula or her mother. The judge issued the restraining order last month (Jan17) after Paula made claims Robin was physically abusive to her and the child. He has denied the allegations.