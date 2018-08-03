Robin Thicke feels ''comfortable in his own skin''.

The 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker tragically lost his father Alan Thicke in December 2016, and has said that through dealing with the loss, he's managed to find a way to be happy being himself.

He said: ''My father passed a couple years ago and I've finally realised how much I am comfortable in my own skin, just being myself.''

And the 41-year-old musician plans to carry his self-confidence into his work, as he says that when he takes on his role as a judge on the upcoming competitive celebrity show 'The Masked Singer', he won't be doing anything he isn't ''comfortable'' with.

He added during a Television Critics Association panel on Thursday (02.08.18): ''If I'm going to go on television, as long as I get to be myself, I don't have to criticise or hurt people's feelings because I'm not comfortable with that.''

Meanwhile, Robin's journey to finding his self-confidence has also been influenced by the newest addition to his family, as in February, his girlfriend April Love Geary gave birth to his second child, a daughter named Mia.

Robin - who also has seven-year-old son Julian with his ex-wife Paula Patton - used Instagram to announce the birth of his daughter, sharing a brief video of himself cradling the baby.

He wrote alongside it: ''On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love! (sic)''

And the singer also revealed Julian is showing signs he shares the same musical talent as his father and the youngster isn't shy about showing off his vocal talents.

Robin said: ''Oh god, Julian can sing already. The other day he was singing 'What A Wonderful World' in his end-of-school-year play. He just loves to sing and stand in front of everybody and hold the microphone and sing loud. He has a great voice.''