Robin Thicke and Paula Patton have been attending therapy sessions with their son.

The 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker and 41-year-old actress are doing everything they can to keep their six-year-old son Julian's ''best interests at heart'' by having joint meetings with a therapist after the 'Baggage Claim' star unsuccessfully sought an emergency order to restrict her ex-husband's contact with the little boy because the youngster had complained he had been spanked with excessive force by his father.

A source told PEOPLE magazine: ''While Julian has remained in his mother's care, both parties are working with a therapist who is advising on Julian's best interest.

''The family attended their first joint therapy session this weekend.

Ms. Patton will continue to do what is right for her son.''

Another insider added: ''Robin wants to keep Julian's best interests at heart.''

On Friday (13.01.17) Robin called police after Paula allegedly violated their custody order.

The 39-year-old singer was accompanied by LA County Sheriff's deputies to his ex-wife's Malibu home along with a copy of their agreement, after she ignored his calls to take Julian for the night, but he still left without the youngster.

The showdown came a day after a court refused to limit his custody to daytime monitored visits.

And when the officers went inside Paula's house to speak with Julian, the youngster reportedly told them he was scared of his father and didn't want to go with him.

The deputies told Robin they would not take the child against his will.

However, a source told the website the couple are close to ''reaching some middle ground'' on dealing with their custody issues.

It was previously claimed Julian had complained to school officials that Robin had spanked him more than once, prompting the staff to report the incident to the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), who opened an investigation.

The brunette beauty - who split from Robin in 2015 after 10 years of marriage - began denying the singer access to their son before filing for the emergency order.

And according to legal documents, she told her former spouse: ''Julian is scared of you.''

The 'Warcraft' actress explained in her declaration that, the day before Julian confided in school staff, he had told her that Robin spanked him ''really hard'', and when he demonstrated and hit her on the back, it was very painful - but the youngster said he'd been struck even harder.

And a school official also submitted a declaration which stated Julian told her Robin frequently ''punches'' him very hard, while a nanny claimed the 'Back Together' singer had smoked marijuana on several occasions in front of the little boy.

Paula also accused her ex-husband of showing up to Julian's kindergarten graduation last June drunk at 8.30am and was ''hooting and hollering and making inappropriate jokes'' in the Catholic church.

However, Robin insisted in his own legal documents that his physical punishments to his son are ''consistent with the law'' and previously agreed with Paula.