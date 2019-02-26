Robin Thicke and April Love Geary have welcomed their second child together.

The 'Blurred Lines' singer has become a father for the third time after his partner gave birth to a baby girl called Lola on Tuesday morning (26.02.19.

Sharing a black and white photo on his Instagram account, he wrote: ''Lola Alain Thicke was born this morning 2/26/19 at 8:21 am. Thank you God and April Love for this blessing! @aprillovegeary #fatherofthree (sic)''

Whilst April shared on her own page: ''My beautiful baby girl, I'm already so in love with you! Your big sister is on her way to meet you (sic)''

Robin and April are already proud parents to Mia, 12 months, whilst the singer also has eight-year-old son Julian with his ex-wife Paula Patton. The couple announced their impending arrival back in August, with a sweet post revealing its gender.

Taking to her Instagram Story to share several clips of the party, which was held at celebrity hotspot Catch in Los Angeles, she shared a video of them cutting a chocolate cake open and pink liquid pouring out of it, signalling they are expecting a girl.

The brunette beauty also added a picture of her kissing the singer, and captioned it: ''Going to have another daddy's girl!!! I love you baby! thank you @markbirnbaum for doing the best sex reveal ever!!!!! At my favourite restaurant @catch (sic)''

The couple revealed they were to become parents again by sharing a video of young Mia holding a sonogram with the caption: ''Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We're so excited to share with y'all that I'm expecting again! (sic)''