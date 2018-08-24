London-born TV star Robin Leach - who was best known as the host of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' - has died aged 76.
'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' host Robin Leach has died aged 76.
The English entertainment reporter - who was best known for hosting the American TV series from 1984 until 1995 - had been in hospital in Las Vegas since suffering a stroke while on holiday in Mexico in late 2017, and he passed away on Thursday (23.08.18).
John Katsilometes - a columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal - wrote on Twitter: ''Sad to report the death of famed celeb reporter, friend and colleague #RobinLeach @ 1:50 a.m. in #LasVegas. He would have been 77 Wednesday.
''He suffered a second stroke Monday... He'd been hospitalized since Nov. 21, after suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas. (sic)''
The family of the TV star has also released an official statement about Leach's death through Katsilometes.
The statement read: ''Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had ... Everyone's support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful.''
Leach - who was known for using the phrase catchphrase ''champagne wishes and caviar dreams'' on 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' - was born in the UK, but he decided to relocate to America during his 20s.
He subsequently established himself as a TV star, entertaining audiences with stories of celebrities and their lavish lifestyles.
As well as working in the TV industry, Leach also worked as a reporter for newspapers and magazines in the UK and America.
Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman has already paid tribute to Leach, saying: ''Now an eternity of champagne and caviar. We've lost a dear, dear friend and a wonderful man. Rest in peace Robin Leach. (sic)''
They'll hit the UK and Ireland this November.
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
Sometimes it takes more than 12 months to put together a fantastic season of one of the world's leading TV shows.
Orbital brought their spectacular show to the East Kent coast at the weekend to the delight of a variety of ravers.
Director James D. Scurlock shares more than just a rhyming last name with documentarian Morgan...