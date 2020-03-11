Roberto Orci will write the script for a new Marvel film for Sony.
Roberto Orci has been tapped to write a new Marvel comics film for Sony.
The 46-year-old previously penned 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' and according to The Wrap, he will now be writing this project for Sony's branch of the Marvel universe.
Details about the film or which specific character will be used are currently being kept under wraps, although the Orci project would be part of Sony's Marvel universe, which includes characters such as Silk, Venom and Morbius the Living Vampire.
Initial indications suggested that the character would be related to films ''that are connected to Spider-Man'' but it has been reported the property will come from a different corner of the Marvel universe that Sony has access to.
Sony's Executive Vice President Palak Patel will oversee the new movie, alongside the rest of Sony's Spider-Man output.
Beyond 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2', Roberto has written or co-written 'Mission: Impossible III', the rebooted 'Star Trek' trilogy and the first two 'Transformers' films. He has also enjoyed success on television projects such as 'Hawaii Five-O' and 'Scorpion'.
Tom Holland has played Spider-Man since 2016 and recently admitted that he has finally been trusted with spoilers after becoming known for giving away for plot details.
He said: ''I know everything now. I had my big pitch meeting with Marvel and Sony for about two weeks, and I know all the secrets. I've done about a thousand interviews, so I know how to not spoil a movie anymore.''
He previously took to social media to burn his 'Avengers: Infinity War' script to keep details of the movie being leaked.
In a video, he shared: ''Rule number one ... hand in your script ... Marvel like to keep everything a secret. So, to all the producers who are probably freaking out because I forgot to hand in my script, here is evidence that I am destroying it.''
