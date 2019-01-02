'Back To The Future' director Robert Zemeckis thinks fans of the film franchise realise a fourth movie in the time travelling series ''can't be done''.
The director behind the hugely popular science fiction trilogy - which starred Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd as unlikely time travelling duo Marty McFly and Dr. Emmett Brown - has spoken out after a recent poll saw the franchise top the list of movies people want to see more of.
Speaking to Yahoo, he said: ''I think what the poll is saying... they asked a specific question, so I guess they felt it was important to spend money to poll the world, and ask this question, but don't you think we could all have just given them the same answer?
''It confirms what we all know, but what I think the fans are really saying is that we really like this movie and if it were possible I'd like more of it. But they understand that it can't be done.''
Zemeckis added he was ''adamantly against'' the idea of another film in the series almost 30 years after the final part hit the big screen.
Meanwhile, leading man Fox previously admitted the fate of the 'Back To The Future' franchise is not in his hands as he pointed out that the film's co-creator, co-writer and co-producer Bob Gale is the ''gatekeeper''.
It means that he decides whether or not to make another movie, but thus far Gale has repeatedly insisted that he has no interest in reviving the series, while both he and Zemeckis have claimed they'll do everything they can to block another movie.
On the other hand, actor Thomas Wilson - who starred in the films as bully Biff Tannen - believes the time has come to make another film.
He said during a panel discussion: ''Basically, I think America is saying, 'C'mon, they've wrecked every other franchise with bad sequels, why not this one?' C'mon, we would watch it until it sucks.''
