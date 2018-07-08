The Cure celebrated their 40th anniversary with an epic performance at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park

The legendary rockers took to the Great Oak Stage on Saturday (07.07.18) with Robert Smith jokingly blocking the sunlight with his hands.

He quipped: ''I honestly can't talk until the sun goes down, it's taking up all my energy not to dissolve into a pile of dust.''

Despite his complaints about the heat, the band put on a spirited performance of 'Plainsong' before following up with their other 1989 classic, 'Pictures Of You'.

'Push', from 1985 album 'The Head On The Door', followed along with 'Friday I'm In Love', 'Close To Me' and 'Love Song'.

Referring to the band's 40th anniversary, Smith said: ''40 years ago this weekend was the first time we played as The Cure. It was in The Rocket in Crawley. If you asked me what I'd be doing in 40 years' time, I'd be wrong.''

The Cure closed out their set with 'Boys Don't Cry', 'Jumping In Someone Else's Train', 'Grinding Halt', '10.15 Saturday Night' and 'Killing An Arab'.

Earlier, Interpol played a selection of classics and new material, including the single 'The Rover', from their forthcoming album. They closed out their set with 'Evil' and 'Slow Hands'.

Other support acts included Goldfrapp, who gave a jubilant shoutout to the England football team following their 2-0 win over Sweden and Editors, who got the crowd moving as they powered through their extensive back catalogue.

Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park will continue with Eric Clapton closing the first weekend, while headliners Bruno Mars, Michael Bublé and Paul Simon are lined up for next weekend.