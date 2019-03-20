Robert Smith says The Cure have finished their new album - their first studio release for 11 years.

The 59-year-old frontman has confirmed the British indie band have completed work on their 14th LP and can't wait for fans to hear the finished record as they ''enjoyed'' the creative process so much.

Speaking on 'The John Maytham Show' on Cape Town radio station Cape Talk, Robert said: ''We've enjoyed it and we've just recorded a new album for the first time in 10 years.''

Although the band have just completed their new album, the highly anticipated record is not titled and has no release date as of yet.

The 'Just Like Heaven' singer also added the band had made a comeback for the ''right reasons'' and while the group may cover different styles of music, the new record still ''sounds us'' because ''it's us doing it''.

It is set to be a huge year for The Cure as they have been selected to be honoured in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019 and will be inducted by Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor at the Cleveland ceremony.

The 'Boys Don't Cry' hitmakers have also been confirmed as one of the headliners at this year's Glastonbury Festival alongside The Killers and Stormzy

The booking by organisers Emily and Michael Eavis means they now tie with Coldplay as the only acts to have headlined the world famous event four times.