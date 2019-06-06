Judge Rinder was ''overwhelmed'' by Harry Styles' ''kindness'' on his new chat show 'The Rob Rinder Show'.

The TV barrister has just announced his own current affairs entertainment show on Channel 4, which sees him put his acid-tongue to use as he mulls over the biggest news stories of the moment with celebrity guests, and the former One Direction star is one of the first stars to join Rinder for a hilarious chat.

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' contestant has recalled how impressed he was by the 25-year-old pop star's manners as he helped the staff at Barry's Bootcamp gym clear out rubbish after the pair worked-out together, and he jokingly asked if Harry's mother was ''single'' so he could produce an angelic offspring with her.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''I was so overwhelmed by his kindness.

''It was: 'Gosh you are so well brought up.

''What a nice thing. I wish I had a child like you.''

He quipped: ''If I had a child he would be on crack by the time he is 10.'

''Not satisfied leaving it there. ''I said: 'Gosh, I should have a child. Is your mum single?'''

Meanwhile, Rinder is certainly down with the kids, as Susanna Reid revealed that she and the TV judge go raving in Ibiza every summer.

The 'Good Morning Britain' host hit it off with the barrister when he was a guest on the show in 2014 and they look forward to partying hard on the island during her annual six-week break.

She said: ''Oh, we let our hair down. That's my four days in the year when I have no responsibilities.''

The 48-year-old presenter - who has sons Sam, 17, Finn, 15, and Jack, 14, with former partner Dominic Cotton - also enjoys at least two booze-filled nights out a year with her co-host Piers Morgan, which usually ends in gay bar Freedom at 4am.

She added: ''[We go there] because that's the one that's open. We just have drinks. I've never raved with Piers. His favourite song? 'In Da Club' by 50 Cent.''