The annual independent movie event, hosted by Redford's Sundance Institute began in Park City, Utah, on Thursday (19Jan17), and on Saturday (21Jan17) comedian Chelsea Handler intends to lead a women's march against Trump, who she has called the "Predator-in-Chief'".

Despite the march and the explosion of political activism among the filmmaking community, according to Variety magazine Robert, the festival's founder, insisted that organisers will avoid promoting a political agenda.

"We stay away from politics," the All the President's Men star said at a press conference to launch the event on Thursday (19Jan17) "We stay focused on the stories being told by artists...we don't play advocacy."

The Sundance march will be one of many anti-Trump protest events taking place across the U.S. over the weekend, with Hollywood stars Scarlett Johansson and Jessica Chastain joining a similar Washington D.C. protest against the 70-year-old billionaire, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

Although he acknowledged many Americans were distraught at Trump's elevation to the presidency, saying there was, "a feeling of a darkness closing in," he sought to reassure his countrymen.

"Presidents come and go," the 80-year-old added. "The pendulum swings. It swings back and forth. It always has. It always will."

The vast majority of actors have voiced opposition to America's next leader, but one notable exception is Jon Voight, who delivered a speech praising him at a pre-inauguration event on Thursday.